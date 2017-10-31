The 77th Anniversary of Oxi Day, October 28 Celebrations (Vid)

NEW YORK – The Co-President of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, Andreas Dracopoulos, on Saturday afternoon, October 28, visited the community of Saint Demetrios in Astoria and attended the Greek Afternoon School’s Oxi Day celebration.

The students, teachers, and community leaders greeted him with joy and once again they managed to impress him.

Mr. Dracopoulos enjoyed the songs performed by the school choir under the direction of music teacher Vangelis Chaziroglou , the one-act plays, the poems, and the dances, which were …