Greek-American Tony Podesta Resigns Amid Russia Probe

WASHINGTON – Prominent Washington lobbyist Tony Podesta has resigned from his firm amid fallout from former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s indictment, according to the “Associated Press”.

The firm, the Podesta Group, has lost clients as it has been increasingly drawn into the investigation by the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III. On Monday, the Podesta Group and another company with which it had worked, Mercury Public Affairs, were referenced — though not by name — in an indictment of two former Trump campaign officials, Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, The New York Times says.

Prosecutors allege Manafort and his deputy Rick Gates illegally acted as unregistered foreign agents for Ukrainian political interests by hiring and directing lobbying work by the Democratic-leaning Podesta Group and a Republican competitor.

Greek-American Tony Podesta is the brother of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign chairman John Podesta, who co-founded the firm. Tony Podesta has become the target of attacks from conservatives looking to shift attention away from Mr. Mueller’s scrutiny of President Trump’s campaign team.

It is not clear what Podesta’s firm knew about Manafort’s ultimate client or the extent of his involvement when it performed lobbying work on behalf of the European Center for a Modern Ukraine between 2012 and 2014. Prosecutors allege the organization was a front for the Ukrainian government.

A person familiar with the Podesta Group, who spoke anonymously to preserve relationships with former colleagues, says Podesta resigned to avoid further enmeshing his firm and colleagues in controversy, AP Says.

No charges have been brought against Mr. Podesta or officials from the Podesta Group or Mercury. But both firms have been subpoenaed for records and testimony about their work on behalf of a client referred to them in 2012 by Mr. Manafort and Mr. Gates, the European Center for a Modern Ukraine, a nonprofit group based in Brussels, according to the NYT.

Sources: Associated Press, The New York Times