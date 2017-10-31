SYRIZA Dissidents Rip Tsipras, Mouzalas Over Refugees’ Plight

ATHENS – Hoping to showcase what he claimed is a miracle economic recovery, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras instead found himself backpedaling furiously in the face of fire from hard-core elements in his ruling Radical Left SYRIZA over the government’s handling of some 64,000 refugees and migrants stuck in Greece.

The country’s migration minister, Yiannis Mouzalas, also was a target of blistering criticism from the so-called Group of 53 faction in the party which have been forced to swallow embarrassing rounds of austerity measures they – and Tsipras – were opposed to before taking power in 2015.

The criticism was launched during a meeting of the party’s political secretariat and caught Tsipras by surprise as he and Mouzalas, a frequent target of unhappiness over his management of the refugee crisis, were assailed over their handling of the problem, Kathimerini said.

The refugees and migrants have been left in Greece since the European Union closed its doors to them and a swap deal with Turkey was suspended over the overwhelming number of asylum applications.

The dissidents also slammed Tsipras for failing to absorb funds from the EU other international organizations intended to aid migrants and refugees, which has seen constant criticism from human rights groups over the condition of detention centers and camps, especially with colder weather and winter approaching.

Nearly 14,000 are on Greek islands where they landed after Turkey allowed human traffickers to operate before getting the deal with the EU and island officials have pleaded for them to be taken to the mainland but Mouzalas has refused.

The government was also criticized for supporting the EU-Turkey swap deal at the same time other European countries were reneging on pledges to absorb thousands of them refugees and migrants.

“If you think I’m doing everything wrong, then I’ll resign,” Mouzalas told his critics at the meeting, the paper said, but that was dismissed as an empty gesture because they said he’s planning to leave anyway for a seat on the Council of Europe despite criticism he’s a failure.

Tsipras reportedly acknowledged there are problems dealing with the refugees but said it wasn’t Mouzalas’ fault and backed him to the hilt over his critics. The Group of 53 faction has a history of making big noises before backing down to the Premier.

Tsipras said there were problems between ministries without explaining why he hasn’t acted to correct them and said the EU is being unfair to Greece without mentioning Mouzalas agreed to take back from refugees and migrants from other countries.