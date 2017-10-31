Tsipras’ US Visit, Trump Talk Didn’t Impress Greeks

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras visit to the United States and White House meeting with President Donald Trump didn’t gain him any traction with voters with a survey showing his Radical Left SYRIZA is still 13 points behind the major opposition New Democracy party he unseated in 2015.

A University of Macedonia survey gave the Conservatives a 31-18 percent lead, consistent with others over the past year or so that show Greek voters disgruntled with Tsipras for repeated reneging on anti-austerity promises to satisfy international credits he vowed to defy, but to whom he surrendered.

The extreme-right Golden Dawn party accused of using neo-Nazi tactics, and all of whose leaders are on trial on charges of running a criminal gang, nonetheless kept their stranglehold on third, with 7 percent.

Fourth was the Democratic Alignment, the former PASOK Socialists who served New Democracy in a previous coalition and who are seeking to reorganize and merge with other parties. For now, they have 6.5 percent, just ahead of the KKE Communists at 5.5 percent, about what they’ve shown for years with no gains.

Worse for Tsipras was the finding that his US roadshow didn’t impress lmany outside his true believers who’ve stayed with him even though he’s cut their pay and pensions and buried them with an avalanche of taxes.

The survey found 46.5 percent of respondents felt the deals he made with the US – the biggest being that Greece will pay between $1.1 billion to $2.4 billion for upgrades of the Hellenic Air Force, bringing jobs to Americans but not Greeks, didn’t help Greece and 47.5 percent the trip didn’t bolster his image as a leader.

After two triumphs over New Democracy two years ago, only 6.5 percent of those polled said they were satisfied with Tsipras and SYRIZA and his junior partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos.