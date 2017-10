Analysis

The appointment of Fr. Luke Melackrinos to the Holy Trinity parish in distant Sioux City, IA I admit it came as a surprise to me, despite that Archdiocesan Chancellor Bishop Andonios of Phasiane in a way broadcasted that in his June 8 interview to The National Herald.

Let me explain my surprise: despite all the stories I broke in my many years writing for TNH, I was hoping, apparently naively, that the leadership of the Archdiocese would have learned its …