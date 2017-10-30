Nicole Malliotakis Endorsed by Three Newspapers

NEW YORK – New York State Assemblymember and New York City mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis received endorsements from three New York newspapers- the New York Post, Staten Island Advance, and the Jewish Press. The support continues to grow for the Greek-Cuban candidate in her bid to become the next mayor of New York City. Along with its front page endorsement of Malliotakis, the New York Post also included reference to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s reaction to the recent court testimony of the 33-year-old businessman, Jona Rechnitz, who claimed that with the donations he made to Mayor de Blasio he secured favors to promote his business.

The Post’s Editorial Board wrote, “Even if there were any doubt about who New Yorkers should support for mayor, last week’s bombshell testimony by fat-cat donor Jona Rechnitz detailing how he purchased City Hall’s favors makes the choice crystal-clear.

Which is why The Post today endorses Republican Nicole Malliotakis to become the city’s 110th chief executive.”

The Post continued, “It’s not just Mayor de Blasio’s corruption. It’s also his incompetence, exacerbated by his overwhelming ego and his heavy ideological hand.

But, boy, what corruption: De Blasio won the job four years ago by touting his ‘tale of two cities,’ then delivered one New York for his wealthy donors and another for everyone else. Rechnitz’s sordid account of a City Hall for sale to the highest bidders merely confirms what’s been obvious since de Blasio took office.”

“Donors, lobbyists and other assorted power-brokers have called the shots in his administration,” the Post reported.

Malliotakis is “hardly a GOP sacrificial lamb,” the Post reported, noting that she “jumped in against a well-funded primary opponent favored by the party establishment, driving him from the race. She’s since campaigned vigorously, despite her fund-raising disadvantage. And she’s outlined solid policies targeted at New Yorkers’ needs.

Her record shows she has the experience, the intelligence and the integrity to assemble a team of honest and capable people whose focus will be on policy, not fund-raising.”

In conclusion, the Post reported, “New York simply can’t afford four more years of Bill de Blasio’s mismanaged pay-to-play government. Nicole Malliotakis offers a real and hopeful alternative.”

The Staten Island Advance Editorial Board wrote in its endorsement of Malliotakis, “Staten Island needs to have a loud voice in city government. It’s the only way that we can have our issues heard and our needs met. Four years ago, we put our faith in Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio to be that voice, and endorsed him for mayor. Staten Island did not agree with us, but we believed in de Blasio’s vision for a ‘kinder’ New York and his pledge that he would be a five-borough mayor.

“It is true that Mayor de Blasio has delivered for Staten Island in a few important areas.

But given the choice this year, we believe his Republican challenger, Staten Island Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, will be that much-needed voice we sought four years ago, and we endorse her for mayor.”

The Staten Island Advance did note that “there’s no arguing that de Blasio has done some good here. He listened to the pleas of Borough President James Oddo and others and allocated millions of dollars to pave our roads and fix potholes. His Sanitation Department implemented a new way to plow snow that has benefited the Island. He green-lighted new ferryboats, and allocated money to ensure 24/7 Staten Island Ferry service. He gave us lower-level ferry boarding. His Pre-K for All program has been a success. Crime overall has remained down. He heard us when we said Snug Harbor Cultural Center was in deep financial distress and directed his Department of Cultural Affairs to address the inequities.”

The Staten Island Advance continued, “But in too many other ways, the mayor has been neglectful or staggeringly tone deaf when it comes to Staten Island. De Blasio left the borough out of the city’s fast ferry plan and has failed to embrace a North Shore ferry proposal connected to the Empire Outlets mall, trumpeting a brand new ‘five-borough fast ferry system’ that only serves four boroughs… The administration seems content to wait for any problems to happen before addressing them. Simply not good enough.”

The Jewish Press endorsement urged “New York City voters to choose Nicole Malliotakis over the incumbent, Bill de Blasio,” and noted that “a vote for Nicole Malliotakis should be an easy decision for New Yorkers worried about the direction of the city and Mr. de Blasio’s hard left inclinations and policy preferences.”