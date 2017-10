SIOUX CITY, IA – Holy Trinity Parish Council President Costa Tsiobanos spoke with The National Herald regarding the appointment of Fr. Luke Melackrinos to the Sioux City church, revealing that they were not aware of his past and there is some concern about accepting him, but in the spirit of forgiveness, will welcome him. Rev. Melackrinos is due to begin at the end of November.

Melackrinos was placed on suspension from all liturgical and administrative duties as presiding …