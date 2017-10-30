PM Tsipras: Greece Will Have Completed All Loan Programs by August 2018

ATHENS – Greece will have completed all aid programs (memoranda) by August 2018, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told SYRIZA party on Monday, adding that “our plan is yielding results.”

Addressing the meeting of the party’s Political Secretariat, the prime minister said, according to party sources, that the prior actions under negotiation with Greece’s debtors will not bring any surprises.

“Our plan is yielding results; Greece will reach the end of the bailout program by August 2018, and even those who were cautious in the past will need to recognise that,” Tsipras said.