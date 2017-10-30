Anti-Pollution Traffic Restrictions Resume in Central Athens

ATHENS – Anti-pollution traffic restrictions in central Athens – known as the ‘Mikros Daktylios’ or Athens Inner Ring – go back into force as of Monday and until July 20, 2018, along with the so-called ‘Prasinos Daktylios’ (Green Ring) and ‘Megalos Daktylios’ (Outer Ring) measures affecting larger areas of Attica.

Under the measures, private cars and trucks up to 2.2 tonnes are only allowed to enter the zone bounded by the inner ring on either odd or even dates during the day, depending on whether their licence plate ends in an odd or even number. The vehicles exempt from the restrictions are those with special permits issued by the traffic police and those in lower emissions categories, such as electric vehicles or vehicles in Euro 5 or later categories with carbon emissions below 140g/km. For permanent residents, their vehicles must stay within the special entrance and exit zones, while special permits issued in 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 will also be valid until July 20, 2018.

The roads marking the boundary of the Inner Ring are: Alexandras Avenue, Zacharof, Mesogeion Avenue, Phidippidou, Michalakopoulou, Sp. Merkouri, Vryaxidos, Hymittou, Il. Iliou, Amvr. Frantzi, Syggrou Avenue, Chamosternas, Pireos, Iera Odos, Konstantinoupoleos Avenue, Achilleos, Karaiskaki Square, Karolou, Marnis and Patission.

All cars are allowed to enter the roads marking the boundary of the Inner Daktylios.

Restrictions on the Outer Ring concern trucks over 2.2 tonnes and coaches first registered in Greece before January 1, 1994, which are forbidden from entering.

The roads forming the boundaries of the Outer Ring are the following:

Athens-Sounion Ave, Alimou, Vouliagmenis, El. Venizelou, Hymettus Ring Road, Katechaki, Mesogeion Avenue, Agia Paraskevis, Halandriou, Papanikoli, K. Paleologou, Kapodistriou, Kymis, Kastamonis, Halandriou, Anagenniseos, Athens-Lamia National Highway, Athinon, Thivon, Grigoriou Lambraki up to Keratsini.

The ban does NOT include: the New Athens-Lamia National Highway, Kifissos Avenue, Athinon Avenue (except the junction with Kifissou Ave up to Achilleos Street).

The traffic restrictions apply from Monday-Thursday between 7:00 and 20:00 and on Friday, from 7:00 to 15:00. They do not apply on weekends and holidays, or on days when there is a public transport strike. There is a 200-euro fine for illegally entering a daktylios zone.

More details on the specifications of vehicles eligible for exemption under the ‘green’ daktylios measures are available at the environment and energy ministry website www.ypeka.gr.