Foreign Ministry Berates Spain’s Ambassador for Criticizing Government on Catalan Vote

ATHENS – The foreign ministry criticized on Sunday the “unacceptable” comments of Spain’s Ambassador to Greece, Enrique Viguera, after he publically criticized in the press the government on its alleged delayed response to the Catalan independence vote and the handling of the “Rouvikonas incident”, when the self-proclaimed anarchist group burst into the country’s embassy in Athens on Oct. 11.

The ministry said the ambassador “crossed diplomatic lines” when by insinuating that Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos and the government do not see eye to eye on the Catalan issue. It also accused him of “unacceptable involvement” in domestic politics.

“We were surprised to see in the Sunday press comments, publicly criticizing the Greek government, made by the Ambassador of our friend and ally Spain. The comments in question, namely that the President of the Republic does not express the government, are an affront to the Constitution of Greece. Moreover, by implying that there is disagreement between the President of the Republic and the Government, he provocatively crosses the diplomatically tolerated lines,” the ministry said.

“His public adoption of the erroneous arguments of the opposition constitutes unacceptable involvement in the country’s domestic politics, and his conduct suggests he is acting in coordination with the main opposition party,” it added.

The ministry continued to say that Viguera discredited the Greek judiciary, which sentenced the members of “Rouvikonas” who broke into the embassy to six months in prison, noting that a similar break-in at the embassy by activists in 2011, which went unpunished, did not cause any reaction by the Embassy.

“We call on the Spanish Ambassador to conduct himself in a manner consistent with the rules of diplomacy. We await his proceeding without delay to the retraction of the unfortunate statements and his provision of the requisite explanations to the Greek government,” the ministry said.

Viguera said in an interview with “Eleftheros Typos” newspaper on Sunday that the Greek government didn’t support Spain after the Catalan vote for independence, unlike New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Pavlopoulos who immediately expressed their unequivocal support for Spain’s territorial integrity.