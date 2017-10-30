The NY Post Endorses Nicole Malliotakis for Mayor

NEW YORK – “Even if there were any doubt about who New Yorkers should support for mayor, last week’s bombshell testimony by fat-cat donor Jona Rechnitz detailing how he purchased City Hall’s favors makes the choice crystal-clear.

“Which is why The Post today endorses Republican Nicole Malliotakis to become the city’s 110th chief executive”, Post’s Editorial Board noted.

“It’s not just Mayor de Blasio’s corruption. It’s also his incompetence, exacerbated by his overwhelming ego and his heavy ideological hand.

“But, boy, what corruption: De Blasio won the job four years ago by touting his “tale of two cities,” then delivered one New York for his wealthy donors and another for everyone else.”

