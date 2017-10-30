Traffic Restrictions in Athens on Path of Torch Relay

ATHENS – Main roads in central Athens will close for several hours on Monday and Tuesday due to the traffic restrictions required for the Torch Relay and the hand-over ceremony to the Pyeong Chang 2018 Winter Games at the Panathenaic Stadium.

On Monday, police will close the following streets in Elefsina:

-12:00-14:00 –Elefsina-Thebes motorway, Iroon Polytechniou street, Iera Odos (up to the corner with Alieftiki street).

In Athens: 14:00 έως 20:00: Iera Odos from Haidari to Piraos Avenue, Pireos Avenue, Kar. Dimitriou, Posidonos Avenue, Eleftheriou Venizelou Avenue, Thiseos Avenue (lane towards city center), Kallirois, Syngrou Avenue, Syngrou towards Amfitheas Avenue, Achileos street, Syngrou Avenue, Amfitheas Avenue, Dimosthenous, Syngrou (lane towards city center), Syngrou towards Amvrosiou Frantzi, Kallirois street, Ardittou street, Vasilisis Olgas Avenue, Amalias Avenue (lane towards Syngrou), Dionisiou Areopagirou street, Acropolis -Altar.

On Tuesday (09:00-12:00):

Altar-Acropolis, Dionisiou Areopagirou street, Amalias Avenue (towards Syntagma), Vasileos Georgiou (outside Grande Bretagne), Ermou Street, Mitropoleos Street, Eolou Street, Ermou again, Athinas Street, Omonia square, Stadiou, Amerikis, Panepistimiou, Emanuil Benaki, Akadimias, Vasilisis Sofias (towards Evangelismos hospital), Vasileos Konstantinoi (Hilton hotel), same street towards Panathenaic Stadium, Panathenaic Stadium.

Traffic police has asked drivers not to park their cars in the wider area on Tuesday from 06:00 and until the end of the event in the following avenues and streets:

-Vasileos Konstantinou, between Eratosthenous street and Vasilisis Olgas in both lanes

-Vasilisis Olgas Avenue in both lanes

-Ardittou Street in both lanes

-Archimidous street, between Eratosthenous street and Dikearhou

-Emmanuil Benaki, between Panepistimiou Avenue and Akadimias

-Herodou Attikou Street in both lanes

-Aravadinou Street in both lanes

-Stadiou square, between Vasileos Konstantinou and Eforionos street

The flame was carried by over 500 torchbearers, covering more than 2,000km on a journey around Greece, eventually arriving at the Acropolis in Athens on Monday. It will then travel to South Korea on 1 November, to coincide with the 100-days-to-go mark.