Greek-American Alexander Payne, Ken Loach and Krzysztof Zanussi in Athens

ATHENS – Ken Loach, Alexander Payne and Krzysztof Zanussi will be in Athens in the context of the 30th Panorama of European Cinema.

British director Ken Loach, the winner of two Palmes d’Or awards, is due to speak about the cinema and the current state of Europe at the Athens journalists’ union (ESHEA) building at 10:30 on Tuesday, while he will also take questions from the press.

Oscar-winning Greek-American director Alexander Payne will give a masterclass to students and film lovers and will be awarded by the Panorama festival. The event will take place on Tuesday at the Greek American Union at 13:30.

Polish director and European Film Academy (EFA) board member Krzysztof Zanussi will be at Ianos bookshop in Athens to talk about the cinema with the audience and celebrate the EFA’s 30th year. Zanussi will also be awarded by the Panorama of European Cinema.

The Panorama of European Cinema is the oldest film festival of Athens and takes place every autumn.