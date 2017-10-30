Infrastructure Μinister Αpologized for the E-Tickets Long Queues

Ten thousand personalized electronic cards are being issued daily by ticket offices throughout Athens’ transport system, Infrastructure Minister Christos Spirtzis said on Sunday in comments to SKAI TV channel.

Asked about the long queues at the ticket booths, the minister apologized to the passengers adding that once the new cards have been issued people will be able to reload them from the new ticket issuing machines without having to stand in line.

He said there is no need for an extension of the deadline for the new ticket and that the situation will normalize soon. Officially, passengers will be able to use their old monthly travel cards until October 31 (Tuesday), however those who have one that expires at the end of the month will be able to use it until November 5, or November 15, for those who will receive their electronic card by post.

Asked when the electronic ticket system will be fully launched, Spirtzis said it will happen in November when the sliding turnstiles will go into operation.