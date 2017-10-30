When Greeks Are United, they Make History, Cyprus’ Anastasiades Says on Oxi Day

NICOSIA – The main message of the “Ochi Day” for Greece and Cyprus is that when Greeks are united they “make history”, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said on Saturday in a statement to commemorate the national holiday.

“When Greeks stand united they make history. When Greeks are divided, the only thing we record is destruction and havoc,” he said, adding that “we must finally join forces to tackle everything Turkish intransigence causes in order to reverse an unacceptable prevailing situation.”

Asked whether developments in Catalonia could affect the Cyprus issue, Anastasiades answered negatively. “I don’t see how they could affect it, particularly after the reactions that are manifested not only in Europe but also everywhere,” he said.