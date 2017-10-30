Foreign Ministry Holds Conference on Religious and Cultural Pluralism

ATHENS – The International Conference on “Religious and Cultural Pluralism and Peaceful Coexistence in the Middle East” organised by the foreign affairs ministry will open its doors on Monday with the participation of high political and religious officials.

The initiative gives the opportunity for a sincere and open dialogue, held in Greece, which has focused its work on the urgent humanitarian crisis faced by religious communities and cultural entities in the Middle East, as a result of ongoing conflicts and tensions, as well as the rise of extremism.

Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos declared the opening of the 2nd International Conference of Athens on “Religious and Cultural Pluralism and Peaceful Coexistence in the Middle East” at the Intercontinental Hotel in Athens on Monday.

In his address, Pavlopoulos stressed the urgent need to sincerely seek the terms and conditions for the continuous support of dialogue between different civilisations, in the context of full respect for cultural and religious pluralism.

According to Greece’s president, conflict and war were a form of logical inconsistency for true civilisation, in which humanism and peace served as “archetypal traits”.

In this context, he argued that “the global turmoil and its risks are not rooted in the clash of civilisations, but in the fact that these civilisations are fading. And precisely because of this fading course they were no longer able to fulfill the natural peace-making mission that their essence determines through their co-existence and co-operation on a global scale.”

The Greek president noted that the conference was extremely timely as eveyone is worried over developments in the Middle East amid an increase of refugee flows, creating conditions of humanitarian crisis, contrary to any sense of civilization and justice.

Greetings to be addressed by the Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos, the Minister of State the United Arab Emirates (UAE) responsible for tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and Austria’s ambassador to Greece Andrea Ikic-Boehm.

Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) responsible for Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan stressed on Monday that the 2nd International Conference of Athens on “Religious and Cultural Pluralism and Peaceful Coexistence in the Middle East” will help to consolidate the principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence in the region.

“It is a fertile ground for the propagation of the principles that govern us for avoiding discrimination in our societies,” he said, referring to the importance of the conference and noting that it is a secure path to establishing peace, prosperity and progress in all societies of the world.

Ensuring peaceful coexistence and tolerance requires continued support, he noted, stressing that these principles must be integral to human life and to society as well.

Referring to the United Arab Emirates, he said the country boasted of its “Islamic cultural tradition, as well as the customs and traditions and the principles that have contributed to the interaction of all inhabitants of the state and our communication with all the peoples of the world, which make the citizens of the Arab Emirates cosmopolitan.”

Finally, he spoke about the Middle East, saying that the communities in this region were always diverse from a religious, racial and cultural point of view, emphasising that this age-old diversity was a driving force for creativity.