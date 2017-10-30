SYRIZA OK’s Seizures of Apartments, Homes, Buildings, Land for State Debts

ATHENS – Following on the heels of confiscation of protected bank accounts, Greeks who owe debts to the state will soon see other possessions taken away, including apartments, land, stores and office buildings.

That will begin by the end of November, courtesy of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition which campaigned against the practice but has reneged on that promise along with virtually every other one to satisfy international creditors and stay in power.

Auctions will be done at prices below those used for tax purposes (“objective values”) as the law dictates foreclosure sales at market rates instead of objective values, as in the case of debts to banks, said Kathimerini.

Finance Ministry sources told the paper that Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and Independent Authority for Public Revenue chief Giorgos Pitsilis will issue a joint decision soon outlining how the price of properties to be sold will be determined, below the objective values.

Tax officials said foreclosures will begin on properties of 2,000 debtors who owe the tax authorities more than 50,000 euros($58,042) each to clear out the inventory of debtors, estimated to be some four million. Some 900,000 have already been hit with confiscations although those who hide their money in secret foreign accounts haven’t been hit yet.

Tax officials said the list of those who will be affected will grow by another 1.6 million debtors which, combined with previous confiscations, means more than 25 percent of the population is being hammered by SYRIZA and ANEL.

Deputy Finance Minister Katerina Papanatsiou earlier said the state hasn’t been able to establish the objective values and that there have been hardly any sales of the properties being taken away.

All this comes as the government has also authorized electronic foreclosures by banks of people’s home, breaking another vow to protect homeowners, although the initial seizures are said to be mostly of strategic defaulters who could afford to pay but weren’t.

But next in line are people buried under big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings will be on the streets after their homes are taken away to pay banks that have already received 50 billion euros ($58.04 billion) in recapitalizations from 326 billion euros ($378.44 billion) in three international bailouts.