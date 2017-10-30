New Democracy Says SYRIZA Trying to Take Over Civil Service

ATHENS – The major rival New Democracy party has accused Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of naming party loyalists to key positions in the country’s civil service in an attempt to take it over.

The Conservatives said the leftists are using a loophole in a law dealing with the public sector to appoint directors and secretaries, charging the government has failed to implement a law passed in 2016 that allows four-year appointments to the civil service.

New Democracy’s Shadow Secretary for Public Administration, Leonidas Christopoulos, said Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is positioning SYRIZA to have control of the civil service if the leftists lose the next elections, scheduled for 2019.

Tsipras has fallen to about only 10 percent support in polls after constantly reneging on anti-austerity promises, with the Conservatives taking leads up to 17 percent in surveys showing they will be runaway winners to oust SYRIZA, who pushed New Democracy out of power in 2015.

New Democracy said since SYRIZA and its junior partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) came to power that the number of positions for general secretaries have risen 26 and for special advisers by 37 percent.

Tsipras has been appointing the party faithful to special adviser positions paying 2000 euros ($2321) a month, twice what many public doctors and teachers get, even though critics said the appointees aren’t remotely qualified for the jobs. There was no word on what the advisers do or if they even have to show up for work.