Greek Islanders Saving Refugees Called Heroes by EU VP

They didn’t win the Nobel Prize but Greek islands who have risked their own lives to pull refugees and migrants out of the waters and worked to save them were called “heroes” for the actions by the European Commission’s First Vice President Frans Timmermans.

In an interview with Sunday’s Kathimerini ahead of his visit to Greece on Oct. 30, Timmermans said that, despite being under immense pressure, the mayors and residents of the islands are doing everything in their power to help refugees, without mentioning they have blamed the Greek government for not doing enough to help.

Some 14,000 refugees and migrants set loose on the islands because Turkey allowed human traffickers to operate are stuck in detention centers and camps as the government has refused to let them go to the mainland, where another 50,000 are being held, and the European Union shut its borders to them and has reneged on pledges to help Greece.

Timmermans said the situation on the islands is “unacceptable,” where there’s been violence and anger from those kept in camps and centers for as long as two years while the government struggles to deal with overwhelming numbers of asylum applications.

He said the EU has provided about one billion euros ($1.16 billion) but that the government hasn’t been able to utilize the money effectively. Dimitris Avramopoulos, a veteran Greek politician with the New Democracy Conservatives, is the EU’s migration chief but hasn’t pressed other countries to take in refugees and migrants as they promised.

“We are faced with a series of problems,” he said, adding that that the Commission’s experience “has shown that it’s hard to get the support we provide in the spot where it is needed most,” without explaining why not.

Timmermans, who helped broker a now suspended EU swap deal with Turkey, said those in Greece who were found not to eligible for asylum should be returned to Turkey, although it wasn’t clear if they would then be shipped back to their homelands, including Syria, where a civil war has raged for years.

But with just 1,600 returns having taken place since 2016, Timmermans said that “this doesn’t happen enough,” and speaking in careful diplomatic terms, said it wasn’t the fault of Greece or Turkey or anyone but that the system that isn’t working shouldn’t be changed.

Those stuck on Greek islands have to stay there, he said, because the EU believes if they’re allowed to get to the mainland it would spur others to come to the islands in the failed bid to get to other EU countries who have locked them out.