Diseases Cases in Greece Jumped 39.7% in 2016

ATHENS – Without giving any reasons why, Greece’s Center for Disease Prevention and Control (KEELPNO) said the number of infectious disease cases shot up 39.7 percent in 2016.

The agency said there were 4,780 cases of diseases such as flu, tuberculosis and meningitis compared to 3,421 the previous year. The Greek health care budget has seen repeated cuts as part of austerity measures demanded by international lenders in return for three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($379.38 billion) over the past seven years with many losing health insurance.

Other data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) showed most of those were from the flu, with 2,454 reports in 2016 compared to 1,495 the year before and that Salmonella, which can easily be prevented, also spiking.

Of the incidents reported to KEELPNO in 2016, 442 were of tuberculosis, 142 of viral meningitis and 103 of bacterial meningitis, and 120 of brucellosis, also known as Malta Fever.