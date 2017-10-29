Unchecked, Greek Anarchist Groups Terrify in Violent Spree

ATHENS – Amid charges from critics the government is doing next to nothing to stop them, Greek anarchists and anti-establishments groups are stepping up attacks on a growing range of targets they believe are hurting people through austerity measures, capitalism, and a surgeon they said demanded bribes before operating.

Even Greek police stations aren’t safe, with a firebomb attack on a headquarters in the neighborhood of Pefki and all-out battles with riot police in the anarchist haven of Exarchia in central Athens.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ ruling Radical Left SYRIZA is riddled with anarchist and terrorist sympathizers while his law-and-order junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks led by Defense Minister Panos Kammenos have said nothing about the violent spree that this antithetical to their alleged principles.

Major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Tsipras has abandoned the capital city to anarchist and terror groups with the police unable to stop them and violence growing, including a brutal attack on three army cadets.

Police said the Pefki attack was carried out by 10 masked assailants who threw six Molotov Cocktails at the police station, damaging three police cars. Three police officers who had been on duty at the time were unharmed, but a police source told Kathimerini that the attackers had “intended to kill.”

The wave of violence is being led by the anarchist group Rouvikons (Rubicon), who broke into the office of a surgeon at the noted Evangelismos Hospital and said they would smash his head and cut his hand if he didn’t stop taking bribes to do his job. It’s common in Greece for doctors to demand pay-offs but prosecutions are rare.

That led Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou ordered an investigation into the anarchist group but also of the doctor, who wasn’t named, another common practice in Greece even for violent crimes.

The Athens and Piraeus hospital doctors’ association (EINAP) condemned Rouvikonas for the attack, saying violence isn’t the answer to problems in the healthcare sector where SYRIZA has continued budget cuts after promising to stop them.

“Only the organized resistance of all medical staff in alliance with our patients and the people can solve these problems,” EINAP said without explaining why it hasn’t worked to stop doctors from taking bribes.

Surgeons at Evangelismos said they would strike for two hours to protest Rouvikonas’ actions but didn’t say why doctors who take bribes aren’t being named or turned in to the police.