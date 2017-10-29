SYRIZA Claims Big Surplus Now, Big Growth Coming

ATHENS – While saying Greece can’t repay its debt, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said there will be a bigger-than-expected primary surplus this year and a jump to recovery in 2018, contradicting other analysts.

The government, which includes the junior partner the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) which has also fallen out of favor for reneging on promises to reverse pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings, also said talks with international creditors on a third review of a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($99.84 billion) are going well, spouting optimism on every front.

“We will close this year with the number 2 in front (of the growth rate) and next year we will prove the Cassandras wrong, 2018 growth could be close to 3 percent,” Tsipras told Parliament, rejecting naysayers who said the growth won’t be nearly as strong as he said.

The government’s growth projects as well as those of the National Bank of Greece expect growth of 2.4 percent in 2018, when three rescue packages of 326 billion euros ($378.46 billion) will expire at the end of August, unless there’s not a successful return to the markets before then.

The government forecasts a 1.8 percent expansion in 2017 – a little below Tsipras’ estimate to Parliament.

A Finance Ministry official said authorities expected to turn in a budget surplus of 2.8 percent of economic output, beating an earlier forecast of 2.2 percent and a 1.75 percent target in its bailout program, said the Reuters news agency.

The leftist-led government said it will, for a second straight year in what critics said is a desperate bid to stop its free fall in the polls, give lower-income pensioners a holiday bonus that is far less than the cuts made to their main and auxiliary benefits.

It is not yet clear who would be eligible for what the government calls a “social dividend,” that will be funded from the primary surplus, which doesn’t include interest on debt, the cost of running cities and towns and state enterprises, nor social security or some military expenditures and long delays in paying vendors and creditors, what critics said was an accounting trick to make the economy look better than it is.