Saint Demetrios Celebrates 40 Years in Camarillo, California

CAMATILLO, CALIFORNIA – To celebrate the 40 years of Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Camarillo the parish council organized the Greektober Celebration, a one day Greek festival to commemorate the occasion.

Like many Greek Orthodox parishes in small communities building a new church has been a herculean effort of love, faith and sacrifice in order to accomplish.

Before the establishment of the Saint Demetrios church Greek Christians had to travel either to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox church in Northridge or St. …