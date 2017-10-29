Precious Chios Mastiha Event in New York

NEW YORK – For those of us in the Greek community, we often take for granted the wonderful, unique products of the homeland that give such character to the traditions and foods we love.Introducing the wider world to Greek products which are known for their quality and health benefits can only help support the economy of Greece in its recovery from the crisis. The Chios Mastiha Growers Association held a special event on October 26 at Mykonos Blue in Manhattan …