In preparation for that nonsensical holiday, Halloween, I went to the supermarket and bought two bags of candy. It’s certainly not my kind of holiday but, for my children’s and grandchildren’s sake, I used to participate by making their costumes and staying at home to wait for the trick-or-treaters that ventured to my neighborhood. My kids went out with my grandchildren, thank Zeus.

But,last year, on that particular evening, I was ill with a cold – a bad cold – with …