Letter to the Editor: Praise for Coverage of Tsipras-Trump Meeting

To the Editor:

Thank you for your balanced coverage of the meeting between Prime Minister Tsipras and President Trump. I think many people do not realize how important this meeting was for Greece and for the Greeks in the United States. The need for investment in Greece is serious and if the U.S. and Greek-Americans don’t help, who will? Plus, the sale of aircraft to Greece will help the homeland defend itself.

That said, even if Tsipras did wear a tie, his critics would complain about the color or the pattern. The relationship between the United States and Greece has always been a special one and we should not take it for granted, regardless of who the prime minister or the president is.

Athena K. Papavasileiou

San Diego, CA