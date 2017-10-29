Letter from Athens: F16’s and Submarines Shoot Down, Torpedo Hope, Help for Greeks

An F-16 fighter jet costs about $34 million now, up from $18.8 million in 1998. Greece’s Air Force has 155 of them and some 39 are going to be upgraded by the United States, at costs ranging somewhere between $1.1 billion (Greece’s version) to $2.4 billion, the number given by President Donald Trump who was jubilant about the American jobs it would bring when he made the announcement to the chagrin of Greek Prime Minister Alexis “What, Me Worry?” Tsipras …