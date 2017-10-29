Steve Lamonetin: Tales of the Terrible Greek

Steve Lamonetin was one of a generation of early Greek wrestlers who toured the United States. Beginning in the very early 1880s, professional Greek wrestlers were to be found, in ever growing numbers, all across the nation.

Lamonetin, known in one newspaper account after another as the “Terrible Greek,” wrestled in a host of venues and circumstances. Lamonetin met challengers in opera houses, on vaudeville theater stages, in local parks or fair grounds, along carnival side show midways and elsewhere. During …