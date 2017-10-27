American Tributes to the Greek Heroic Resistance of 1940-42  

NEW YORK – It was 3AM on the morning of Monday Oct. 28, 1940, when Italian Ambassador to Greece Emanuele Grazzi delivered an ultimatum to Greek Prime Minister Ioannis Metaxas in his house in Kiffisia, directly from the Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. Mussolini, “Il Duce,” demanded totally free passage with no resistance, military or otherwise, of the whole Italian Army into Greece from the country’s borders with Albania.

Metaxas responded his refusal in French, “Alors, c’est la guerre,” translating …