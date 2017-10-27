Beating VERIZON’s Outage: TNH Has a New Digital Phone Number at (646) 940- 8553

NEW YORK. – The ‘National Herald’, many Greek-American companies and households located in Long Island City still remain without landline phone connection –including fax and in few cases internet – for a third day in a row due to a big power outage Verizon’s network suffered since Wednesday, 25 of October in morning.

The Internet Technologies and Service Team of the ‘National Herald’ however created new digital number (646) 940- 8553, which is connected directly to the call center of the newspaper and enables direct communication between the readers/customers and the editorial staff, the advertising department, the subscriber’s department, and the newspaper distribution department.

All journalists’ and staff’s mobile phones remain accessible to the public as well as TNH’s e-mail: info@ekirikas. com.