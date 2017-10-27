Mount Sinai Queens Holds Think Pink Party in Astoria

ASTORIA – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Mount Sinai Queens in Astoria held the Think Pink Party on October 26 as part of the annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease. Though many people are aware of breast cancer, they often forget that there are ways to detect the disease in its early stages and many steps to help reduce the risk of developing the disease. A great deal of progress has been made in early detection and …
