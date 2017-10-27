Mount Sinai Queens Holds Think Pink Party in Astoria

By Eleni Sakellis October 27, 2017

Mount Sinai Queens' Think Pink Party with attendees, hospital staff, Ana Rodriguez, and Dr. Krystal Cascetta at right. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

ASTORIA – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Mount Sinai Queens in Astoria held the Think Pink Party on October 26 as part of the annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease. Though many people are aware of breast cancer, they often forget that there are ways to detect the disease in its early stages and many steps to help reduce the risk of developing the disease. A great deal of progress has been made in early detection and …

