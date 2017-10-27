Overruling Prosecutor, Greek Court Sentences Ex-Financial Crimes Chief

ATHENS – The former head of the Financial Crime Squad (SDOE), Yiannis Diotis was given a 10-year suspended sentence over his his handling of a list of Greeks with secret accounts in a Swiss bank although a prosecutor called for him to be cleared.

Diotis said the decision was a “black day” for justice, not for himself over the so-called Lagarde List of 2,059 Greeks with accounts in the Geneva branch of HSBC that was revealed by former French finance chief Christine Lagarde, now head of the Washington, D.C-based International Monetary Fund (IMF) that is one of the country’s international lenders.

The ruling came from a three-member appeals court that found him at fault for making a copy of the list, indicating it helped hide possible tax cheats from inspection without explaining he would want to do that.

“I feel shame and anger about the decision,” he said, adding that “there was neither a testimony nor a document that could have suggested guilt.” He also said that the court closed its “eyes and ears on the truth and the lawful process.”

Diotis has admitted putting a copy of the list in 2011 on a flash drive given him by former finance chief Evangelos Venizelos, who never faced an inquiry over his handling of it.

Diotis said he gave the list to the then-Finance Minister Giorgos Papaconstantinou who was later given a suspended sentence after it was found the names of three of his cousins had been deleted.

Prosecutor Calliope Dagianta said Diotis had actually saved the electronic files with details of the 2,059 depositors.

Diotis had also been a prosecutor who helped hunt down the notorious November 17 terrorist group. He called the ruling against him a “flagrant violation of any concept of legality and the rule of law.”