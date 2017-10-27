Rouvikonas Threatens Doctor for Taking Bribes; Prosecutor Orders Double Probe (Video)

ATHENS – The anarchist group Rouvikonas tore into a doctor’s office at Evangelismos Hospital and threatened him, saying he was demanding bribes before performing surgeries.

Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou ordered a double investigation into the actions of the self-proclaimed anarchist group Rouvikonas after group members threatened a doctor for allegedly taking bribes from patients to perform surgery.

Dimitriou requested one investigation into the threats and a separate into the bribery allegations. She also requested the merging of all the case files involving Rouvikonas -their incursions into the Spanish embassy, the tax office in Psyhico, the Center for the Collection of Insurance Contributions and more.

The group, which has been on a spree of assaults against targets it believes has harmed the lives of people buried under austerity measures, posted a video on an anti-establishment website showing its members breaking into the doctor’s office – who wasn’t named – and threatening to smash his head if he kept demanding payoffs to do his job.

It’s common in Greece for doctors to ask for bribes in small envelopes called fakelaki to do their work or say they won’t operate unless they are taken care of, in violation of their oath. Patients fearful they will get second-rate treatment frequently comply without complaints or feel they have to offer the bribe first, often in the thousands of euros.

The Athens and Piraeus hospital doctors’ association (EINAP) condemned Rouvikonas but didn’t say why it hasn’t named or shamed bribe-taking doctors. EINAP said the assault won’t help solve problems in the health sector whose budget has been repeatedly cut.

“Only the organized resistance of all medical staff in alliance with our patients and the people can solve these problems,” it said.

One of the men in Rouvikonas can be heard telling the doctor in the posting that, “If we find out again that you received a fakelaki in here, we’ll show your photo and your name to the entire hospital. If you continue doing this, we’ll come outside your house and break your head,” and warning even if they are caught and jailed that after release will find him and cut his hand so he can’t operate again.

The group also smashed up a butcher shop in the anarchist stronghold neighborhood of Exarchia to protest the killing of animals and said it would continue to target butcher shops, stockbreeding units and pet shops.