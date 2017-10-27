FM Kotzias Briefs the Press on US Relations, Upcoming Meetings

ATHENS – Greece did not enter negotiations with the United States over the Souda military base on Crete or the possibility of storing nuclear weapons in Greece during Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ recent visit to the US, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said during a press briefing on Thursday.

Kotzias also noted that Greece is actively pursuing normal diplomatic relations with the US.

Among other topics Kotzias mentioned in his briefing was the naming dispute between the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and Greece, revealing that United Nations mediator Matthew Nimetz will be meeting with negotiators of both sides in a few weeks. It would be best if the issue is resolved before 2019, an election year for both countries, he added.

The minister’s upcoming meetings include one with his Albanian counterparts on outstanding issues between the two countries, and the international conference for the protection of religious and cultural communities, that will be held in Athens on Monday and Tuesday following his personal initiative.