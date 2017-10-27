Mitsotakis Says Tsipras Premier of  “Lies and Taxes”

ATHENS – Stepping up his verbal attacks, New Democracy major opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, freefalling in polls after reneging on anti-austerity promises, has been a leader of “lies and taxes” for saying a recovery is coming.

Tsipras has declared he’s turned around the country more than 7 ½ years into an economic crisis at the same time he’s said it needs debt relief and can’t repay 326 billion euros ($379.38 billion) in three international bailouts without explaining the contradiction.

Tsipras also said he will, for a second straight year, hand out holidays bonuses to pensioners whose benefits he has continued to cut after saying he wouldn’t, with the support of his junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) led by Defense Minister Panos Kammenos.

“With SYRIZA – ANEL (ruling coalition), Greece neither is, nor can it become, a normal country,” Mitsotakis told New Democracy’s parliamentary group, saying there’s something wrong in a country where people can’t afford to pay their taxes and insurance.

He said the coalition, which vowed to reverse austerity, has instead dumped another 2 billion euros ($2.33 billion) worth on people, including an avalanche of new taxes and hikes and other brutal measures.

It is a myth, he said, that “Greece is leaving the Memorandum in August 2018,” when the bailouts will end unless there isn’t a successful return to the markets, as he noted ongoing talks with envoys from the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) over unfinished reforms attached to a third rescue package, this one for 86 billion euros ($100.88 billion).

Mitsotakis predicted there will be a fourth memorandum with the lenders of some 5 billion euros ($5.82 billion) beginning Jan. 1, 2019 with more pension cuts and taxes on low-income families that Tsipras has already accepted.