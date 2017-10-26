OCCNY, LIVE from the NYPL Present Daniel Mendelsohn, Rebecca Mead Conversation

NEW YORK—The Onassis Cultural Center New York and LIVE from the NYPL present Daniel Mendelsohn in conversation with Rebecca Mead on Thursday, November 15, 7 PM at the New York Public Library (42nd Street and 5th Avenue). Mendelsohn, an award-winning memoirist, critic, classics professor, translator and frequent contributor to The New Yorker and The New York Review of Books, will speak with New Yorker staff writer Rebecca Mead about his new memoir, An Odyssey: A Father, a Son, and an Epic.

When Daniel Mendelsohn’s father, Jay, enrolled in his son’s undergraduate Odysseyseminar at Bard College, it set the two men on a journey toward mutual understanding that was at times as treacherous as the straits of Scilla. Mendelsohn tells the tale in An Odyssey: A Father, a Son, and an Epic. Arguing over Homer’s classic in the classroom and then recreating Odysseus’s voyages in an unforgettable Mediterranean journey, the scientist father attempts to appreciate the path of his writer/classicist son, while the son gradually uncovers long-buried secrets that explain his difficult parent.

Mendelsohn’s new memoir has received significant critical acclaim, including the following:

“Mendelsohn makes Homer’s epic shine in your mind.”

The New York Times

“This is a moving book, as full of twists and turns as its subject, often beautiful too. As well as a contribution to the art of memoir, it is a vivid defense of the close rereading of a classical text, the tiny questions from which bigger pictures become clear.”

Financial Times review

For more information and tickets, please visit

https://www.showclix.com/ event/fathersheroessons/tag/ Onassis

