Chinese Woman Found Murdered in her Apartment in Agios Panteleimonas

ATHENS – The body of a murdered Chinese woman, 48, was found by Greek Police early on Thursday in her apartment in Agios Panteleimonas, a section of Athens.

Greek Police said there were no signs of a break-in at her apartment. The woman’s body was found in advanced decomposition, wrapped in a sheet, with bound hands and the head in a bag. The body had been placed under a bed.

The victim was working at a clothing store in the Omonia Square area and had been missing since Monday, October 23.

Police are looking for the perpetrator among her network of acquaintances.