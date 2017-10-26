Scottish Woman is Lone Passenger on $60 Flight to Greece

LONDON – Karon Grieve bought a $60 ticket on Jet2 airlines to Herakleion, Crete from Glasgow where she resides and works as an author. She told CNN that the flight was “totally surreal” since she was the only passenger onboard.

Grieve said, as reported by CNN, “The crew arrived- the pilot, first officer and the air stewards. And they all knew my name. They all came on and said, ‘Hi Karen, how are you?’ They were all laughing and saying I’ve got my own private jet.”

Safety procedures had to be followed before takeoff which amused Grieve. “The girl stood up and was doing the whole thing and she said she had to do it, it’s a legal requirement. She had to do the whole thing in front of me, and I was the only one sitting there. I couldn’t stop laughing. I just keeled over laughing,” she said as reported on CNN.

Since it was the last flight of the year from Glasgow to Crete, a Jet2 spokeswoman told CNN that it is “not unusual for the final outbound flight of the season to have fewer bookings than normal. We’re delighted that Karon got to experience our VIP customer service.”

The return flight to the UK was “completely full of customers,” as CNN reported.

@jet2tweets Amazing flight Glasgow to Heraklion yesterday I was the only passenger. Captain Laura and crew amazing, felt like a VIP all day! pic.twitter.com/q4CEkTf7Az — Karon Grieve (@KaronGrieve) October 23, 2017

A post on her social media shows Grieve with a drink amid the rows of empty seats on the plane.

Grieve said the flight “couldn’t have been nicer,” as reported on CNN, but there has been some negative reaction with complaints that one person on a flight is a waste of money.

She noted, as CNN reported, “There’s always someone that’s going to be negative though, isn’t there? There’s been so many stories about bad budget airlines and this is the first time there’s been a feel-good story. Why do people have to knock it and bring it down? That’s just nasty.”

The critics should probably take note that the plane would have had to fly to Crete anyway for all the passengers booked with that airline on the return flight to the UK.