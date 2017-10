THESSALONIKI – Aris achieved his second victory in the Champions League, beating Nanterre 92 (70-62) at the Nick Galis Hall in Thesaloniki.

The Greek team who had an excellent defense during much of the Wednesday’s game, forced the French team to its first loss to the competition.

Aris (Panagiotis Giannakis): Flionis 4, Vaughn 11, Tsairelis 15, Poulianitis 2, Mourtos 2, Athinaiou 7 , Morand, Vasilopoulos 8, Petway 9 , Weaver 7, Benson 3, Bell 2.