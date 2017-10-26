Finally a Conventional Politician

Don’t knock conventionality, even if its predictability causes boredom.Alexis Tsipras came to Washington and thoroughly disappointed those who had girded themselves to hear the crypto-communist Greek Prime Minister spout inflammatory anti-American rhetoric interspersed with bouts of “gimme, gimme, gimme.”In fact, hisonly radical gesture was his continued refusal to wear a tie.(Of note, only one accompanying official joined him in protest against bourgeois conventions. The other half dozen members of his official party all came with a cloth adorning their collars.)

