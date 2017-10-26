Fr. Melackrinos, Formerly of Long Island Church, Assigned to Parish in Iowa

SIOUX CITY, IA – The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America appointed Fr. Luke Melackrinos to the Holy Trinity parish of Sioux City in Iowa. He will assume his full pastoral duties on November 19.

The parish belongs to the jurisdiction of the Metropolis of Chicago, which is currently vacant after the death of Metropolitan Iakovos. Metropolitan Nicholas of Detroit is the locum tenens and Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos is the chancellor.

Rev. Melackrinos was placed on suspension from all liturgical and administrative …