Archons Give Bouras Award to Catsimatidis (Pics & Vid)

NEW YORK – The Order of Saint Andrew, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, bestowed the Nicholas J. Bouras Award upon entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Chairman of the Red Apple Group John Catsimatidis on October 20.

The ceremony took place during the official dinner at the Metropolitan Club in Manhattan. His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios, Geron of America attended as well as other prelates, as did former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and about 200 members of the Order along with their …