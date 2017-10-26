President Breaks with Protocol to Talk to the Crowd in Thessaloniki

THESSALONIKI – Three days of events marking the October 28 national holiday, the 105th anniversary of the city’s liberation and the feast day of St. Demetrios, the city’s patron saint, began in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Thursday, in the presence of the President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos.

In a small departure from protocol after attending a mass at the Church of St. Demetrios, the president did not immediately board the presidential limousine taking him to the Battleship Averoff for his next engagement but spent some time talking to the crowd assembled outside, on the other side of the security railings.

While television crews were busy recording the statements of politicians attending the mass, the president discreetly approached the crowd lining the street and started to greet people, taking the opportunity to chat with them and shake their hands.

In an earlier statement to the media, President Pavlopoulos had highlighted St. Demetrios’ role as “a symbol of the timeless value of Christian teachings, the third and fundamental pillar of our common European culture…of its humanitarian traits and especially those of solidarity, justice and, above all, social justice.”

The president’s programme in Thessaloniki is as follows:

Thursday, October 26

11:00 – Arrival at the Church of St. Demetrios and official reception before attending mass led by Thessaloniki Metropolitan Anthimos and statement to the media.

11:45 – Arrival in Thessaloniki’s port for medal ceremony aboard the “Averoff”

13:30 – Arrival at the Thessaloniki Guard Officers’ Mess for a luncheon held by the Commander of the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps – Greece in honour of the president

17:15: Visit to the Day-care Centre and Assisted Living Shelter run by the Down’s Syndrome Association of Greece, for the inauguration of its new building

18:30: Visit to the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (AUTH) for a ceremony to mark the triple celebration in the city.

Friday, October 27

10:45 – Visit to the Corps Officers’ Military Academy and presentation of swords to new officers

12:15 – Visit to the Balkan Wars Military Museum in Halkidona

13:30 – Visit to the Halkidona Municipality’s Municipal Council chamber for ceremony naming President Pavlopoulos an honorary citizen.

14:15 – Luncheon in the president’s honour given by Halkidona’s mayor

19:00 – President’s visit to the Thessaloniki Museum of Byzantine Culture

Saturday, October 28

10:30 – President’s arrival at the 3rd Army Corps (NATO Rapid Deployable Corps – Greece) Memorial; reception and wreath-laying ceremony

10:35 – Visit to the office the Commander of the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps – Greece

11:00 – Attendance of the military and civilian services’ parade in Thessaloniki

12:40 – Observation of air show by ‘Zeus’ team F-16 fighter jets

12:55 – President’s address to descendants of war veterans and statement to the media

13:10 – President’s departure for Athens.