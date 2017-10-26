Varoufakis Says Austerity Helped Banks, Hurt People

ATHENS – Continuing his onslaught against the government he served before being bounced out, former Greek finance chief Yanis Varoufakis said austerity measures in return for bailout loans helped only the banks and creditors who gave them, but decimated the people affected by them: workers, pensioners and the poor.

Timing regular interviews to coincide with his book Adults in the Room, about his battle with Greece’s international lenders and his own government, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, he said big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings created hopelessness among Greeks.

He told the news site Vox that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who reneged on anti-austerity promises to get a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($101.72 billion) and the Troika of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank (EU-ECB-ESM) were in concert together.

“They had to couch their actions in false narratives and cover up previous crimes with new crimes,” he said. “They became prisoners of their own devices, trapped in a cage they had all built.”

Varoufakis said he believes that growing public fury over the way Western governments protect the global financial system could lead to the election of more demagogues like President Donald Trump and spark more European nations to consider leaving the Eurozone, as the United Kingdom is doing.