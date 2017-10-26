Hellenic Rescue Team to Receive Mother Teresa Award

The Hellenic rescue team will receive the award “Mother Teresa” of Harmony Foundation for its rescue mission during the refugee crisis in Greece and its work for social justice at an event that will be held in Mumbai on December 10.

According to a Harmony Foundation announcement, this year the award is bestowed to the Hellenic rescue team and the volunteers for their heroic actions and their effort by risking their lives to save human lives.

The Harmony Foundation is based in India and every year honours organisations and personalities from all over the world for their humanitarian work and their contribution το social justice.