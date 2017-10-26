Cyprus Upset Against Turkey in Live-Fire Naval Maneuvers

NICOSIA – The Cypriot government has denounced Turkey for scheduling a live ammunition naval exercise in waters inside the island’s Exclusive Economic Zone, as it has done before with no response from Ankara.

Turkey, which repeatedly violates Greece’s airspace and waters as well, has continually entered Cypriot waters with no protests from the European Union about Turkey, which wants to join the bloc although it refuses to recognize Cyprus – which is a member – and bars its ships and planes.

Since a failed July, 2016 coup attempt against him, and with Germany calling for the EU to cease Turkey’s membership bid, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stepped up provocations against both Cyprus as well as Greece, a fellow NATO ally.

“This area is not suitable for live fire exercises and this is unacceptable,” Deputy Government spokesman Victoras Papadopoulos said, the Cyprus Mail reported. He added that only the legitimate government could issue a NAVTEX, a navigational warning.

Turkey occupies the northern third of the island it seized during an unlawful 1974 invasion, a territory only it recognizes as a self-declared Republic.

Papadopoulos said Turkey will be reported to all international organizations “while some other actions are being carried out that cannot be publicized at present,” without explaining why not and as the international community, including the United States and United Nations have said and done nothing about it..

The government issued a note to mariners warning them that Turkey’s notification had not been co-ordinated with Cyprus “and they are dangerous for the safety of navigation in the area.”

Turkey responded with a fresh NAVTEX disputing that and telling mariners to disregard what Cyprus’s government said..

Turkey said Cyprus’ NAVTEX was null and void and mariners should follow its messages “for the sake of navigation safety.”