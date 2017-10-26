Greek Citizens are Asking for a Political Change, ND Leader Mitsotakis Says

ATHENS – Greek citizens are asking for a political change, main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said addressing the party’s parliamentary group.

Mitsotakis accused the government of lying to the citizens and trying to persuade them that the country is exiting the memoranda while the surplus will be distributed to vulnerable groups. He also said that the government has taken 2 billion euro measures for 2018.

Regarding the prime minister’s recent visit to the US, he said that it was a great opportunity to upgrade Greece’s international role and essentially promote our national interests, but it was lost because Mr Tsipras did nothing.

Moreover, he stressed that the next 15 months are critical for the future of the European Union adding that Greece is unfortunately powerless and absent. “New Democracy is the only political power with a comprehensive plan for the future and can promote Greece’s role in a Europe that is changing,” he underlined.