Schaeuble Keeps Hammering Greece, Says Austerity Was Needed

ATHENS- After saying Greece was likely to return to the markets after a more than 7 ½-year-long economic crisis, outgoing German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said brutal austerity measures that accompanied three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($385.53) were necessary to save the country.

Germany is the biggest contributor to the bailouts but the harshest taskmaster, insisting on big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings in return to insure that banks and the Quartet of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ECB-ESM) would be repaid.

He also said earlier that Greece should stop whining and not blame the lenders or outside forces for a crisis caused by generations of wild overspending and runaway patronage by successive governments, including the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition which promised to stop the practices but doubled down on them.

In a wide-ranging interview with Alexis Papachelas on SKAI TV, Schaeuble, who has been elected speaker of Germany’s lower house, said that he supported the decision by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to call second elections in 2015 despite the heavy toll that his policies had already taken on the Greek economy.

“He won the elections and tried for half a year to honor his promises, but did not succeed, so he called new elections and the situation has improved since then,” Schaeuble said of Tsipras, who said he’s brought the country to recovery – ironically by breaking his anti-austerity pledges – but also that Greece can’t repay the loans or its debt.

He dismissed out of hand Greece’s former finance chief Yanis Varoufakis, who had a pugnacious and combative stance with the lenders, leading to his being ousted by Tsipras to satisfy the creditors.

Schaeuble said Varoufakis’ negotiating tactics were “so detached from reality that I cannot really deal with them.”

Referring to the previous New Democracy government of Antonis Samaras, Schaeuble said it helped Greece make “great progress with a primary surplus and a return to financial markets,” but said the former Greek leader asked for “a break from reforms” in 2014 due to the pressure he was coming under, which “justified” the lenders’ decision to back away from talks on debt relief.

Schaeuble said he didn’t want Greece to leave the Eurozone although he admitted suggesting a temporary break that was refused by then-Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos of the former PASOK Socialists – now Democratic Alignment – who served New Democracy in a center right-center left coalition.

A so-called Grexit came off the table, he said, when Tsipras caved in to the creditors and decided to “accept something he had previously ruled out,” in breaking his campaign promises to help workers, pensioners and the poor.