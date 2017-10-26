Defence Minister Kammenos: No Agreement with USA on F16 Aircrafts

ATHENS – There is no agreement between the USA and Greece on the upgrading of F16 aircrafts of the Greek air force, clarified in parliament Defence Minister Panos Kammenos on Thursday.

He said that the negotiations on the specific matter are expected to start after November 3 when the answer from the US is received and reiterated that Greece foresees 1.1 bln dollars for this programme.

Kammenos noted that the prime minister and the Greek delegation did not go to the US to make a deal for the f16 and clarified that there is no agreement and we will never do something that is against our country’s interest.