What does the United States, China, Russia, the United Kingdom, the EU, the Arab League, Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria have in common? To suppress Kurdish independence. The Kurds in the autonomous region of northern Iraq voted on the 25 September 2017 referendum with an overwhelming 92 percent in favor of independence.

The outcome is interpreted by so-called the allies of the Kurds (the EU, U.S., and Britain) as well as their enemies (Turkey, Russia, China, the Arab League, Iraq, Iran …